NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Expected To Testify Next Week

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Amid the alleged workplace issues within the Washington Commanders organization, it looks like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will testify before the Oversight Committee.

Per Jarrett Bell of USA Today, it "appears likely" that Goodell will accept the invitation from U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, but nothing is official just yet.

The league has done what it could to conceal the findings of the Washington investigation. But now it looks like the investigation will play out publicly.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has also been asked by the committee to testify. However, Bell reports that there is "no indication" that Snyder will appear.

Roger Goodell will likely be earning all of his $60 million salary and then some as the Congressional hearing gets underway.

At a previous Congressional roundtable, former Washington employees and cheerleaders accused Snyder of asking staff to put together nude outtakes of the cheerleaders from one of their photoshoots without the women's knowledge.

The hearing is set for June 22.