NFL Comparison Made For 5-Star Quarterback Arch Manning

Arch Manning is one of the most highly anticipated football prospects in recent memory. Before even committing to a college, the high school quarterback recently drew comparisons to a former No. 1 pick selected by the Indianapolis Colts.

No, not that one.

On3’s Charles Power likened the five-star passer to Andrew Luck.

“Manning is a similar size to Luck coming out of high school, if not a touch heavier at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds,” Powers wrote. “The play styles at the high school level are also similar. Both are accurate passers who excel in working from inside the structure of an offense.”

He noted that both flourish inside the pocket while possessing enough mobility to make plays when needed.

“While both fit the in-structure, pocket passer prototype, they’re both good athletes who can pick up yards with their legs and run with physicality. Luck ran for over 2,000 yards in his high school career and was probably a bit further along in that regard than Manning. Conversely, Manning has a quicker release than Luck.”

The On3 NFL comparison for Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning is former Colts QB Andrew Luck. More from @CharlesPower here: https://t.co/By1sPhHWyV pic.twitter.com/lUUf8Fh0f4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 3, 2022

Of course, Manning will have a difficult time escaping comparisons to the legendary quarterbacks in his family. The 18-year-old son of Cooper Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie.

That’s a sizeable legacy to uphold, but a parallel to Luck also sets the bar high. When he entered the NFL out of Stanford, many scouts labeled Luck the best upcoming prospect since Arch’s older uncle.

Although he might not have fully met sky-high expectations, Luck landed four Pro Bowl appearances in seven years with the Colts. He tossed 171 passing touchdowns in 86 games prior to surprisingly retiring before the 2019 season.

Most colleges would love to land the young Manning for 2023, but Alabama, Georgia, and Texas are reportedly three finalists of interest.