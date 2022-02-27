NFL Competition Committee To Discuss Major Rules Change

One of the hot button issues in the NFL over the last few seasons has been the league’s overtime rules. Frustrations came to another head this postseason, when the Chiefs beat the Bills in OT to go to the AFC Championship, without Buffalo getting a chance to touch the ball.

On Sunday, the Washington Post‘s Mark Maske reported that the NFL competition committee is meeting in Indianapolis; and the league’s playoff overtime rules could be discussed.

“NFL competition committee is meeting today in Indy,” Maske tweeted. “There is at least some sentiment within the committee for modifying OT for the postseason to ensure that each team gets one possession. But such a measure still would need to get 24 votes among the 32 teams to be enacted.”

A ton of fans were upset with the ending between the Bills and Chiefs after one of the memorable postseason battles we’ve seen in years.

However, others pointed to the fact that defense is in fact a part of the game. And the Bills had every chance to stop Kansas City, or limit them to a field goal; and the get the ball back for Josh Allen and the offense.

OT rules have been modified over the years in an effort to protect players for the following week’s games. The first 60 minutes are already dangerous enough. Additional quarters would like only hurt the players (and the NFL’s product) in the week(s) to follow.

Expect this one to definitely be on the docket for the NFL’s comp committee though.