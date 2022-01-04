Report Reveals If NFL Is Considering Antonio Brown Punishment

Antonio Brown won’t be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again, but the talented wide receiver isn’t facing any punishment from the National Football League for his behavior on Sunday.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver ripped off his pads and his jersey before running off the field on Sunday. Following the Bucs’ win over the Jets, Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

While Brown’s behavior was bizarre, he will reportedly not be facing any punishment from the National Football League.

The Washington Post reported the news.

“The Buccaneers are having discussions with the NFL about procedural steps and which designation the team will use on Antonio Brown for player-personnel purposes, source says, adding that there is no consideration of league-imposed discipline against Brown for Sunday’s incident,” Mark Maske tweeted.

The Buccaneers have not officially released Brown yet, but the move is expected to happen soon.

Tampa Bay defeated the New York Jets, 28-24, on Sunday.