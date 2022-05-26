NFL Cornerback Is Reportedly Getting Moved To Running Back

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will officially change positions to running back.

The team confirmed the 2021 fifth-round pick's move to a spot he played at high school. Williams registered 14 touchdowns his senior year at JSerra Catholic High School before transitioning to defense as a Boise State walk-on.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is intrigued to see how the 23-year-old will handle a new role.

"He's a good team player," Smith said. "Let's try him on offense and see what he can do."

Williams recorded 22 tackles in 121 snaps on defense last season, per Pro Football Reference. When targeted in pass coverage, he allowed 11 completions on 14 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.

At 5'9" and 195 pounds, Williams might not have had the size to stick as an NFL cornerback. However, he brandishes blazing speed with a 4.41 40-yard dash time.

Despite the position change, Williams will continue to return kicks. He took 23 kickoffs back for 490 yards last season after returning three kickoffs and six punts for touchdowns at Boise State.

Interestingly enough, NFL.com's scouting report last year compared Williams to Jamal Agnew, a return specialist who later moved from cornerback to wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Williams joins an Atlanta running back room headlined by former receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Along with adding veteran Damien Williams earlier this offseason, the Falcons signed one of Smith's former Tennessee Titans players, Jeremy McNichols, on Thursday.