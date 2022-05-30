NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney Is Reportedly Dead At 25

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during training camp on August 19, 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The football community has received terribly sad news this morning. NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney has reportedly died. He was only 25 years old.

Jalen Reagor, Gladney's former teammate, published a saddening message about Gladney's passing.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please," said Reagor.

Gladney was a first-round pick, by the Minnesota Vikings, out of TCU in 2020. He had 81 tackles and one forced fumble during his rookie season.

Ahead of his sophomore year, the Vikings cut Gladney after he was indicted on two felony domestic assault charges. However, after a lengthy legal process he was found not guilty.

The 25-year-old signed with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season hoping to get back on track and revive his NFL career, which makes this terrible tragedy all the worse.

Gladney has reportedly passed away at the age of 25.

"Tragedy: #Cardinals CB and former #Vikings first-round pick Jeff Gladney has passed away at the age of 25," Ari Meirov said. "Details are unavailable at this time. Way too young. RIP."

"2020 #Vikings 1st round pick Jeff Gladney has reportedly passed away at the age of 25. Rest In Peace," Vikes tweeted.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Gladney's family and friends during this difficult time.