NFL Decides On Punishment For Johnathan Abram After Dirty Play On Deebo Samuel

Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram became the target of public criticism after a dirty play during last weekend's Wild Card matchup against San Francisco.

Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had been blown dead. The play sparked a scrum between the two teams.

No flag was thrown on the field.

The NFL has now announced its decision on this play. The league will not issue a fine for Abram, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

This decision will no doubt spark outrage around the league — especially from 49ers fans.

Niners players said they used this incident to rally and notch a victory in this Wild Card matchup. Perhaps they can ride that energy into tomorrow's Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Abram and the Seahawks will be watching from home.