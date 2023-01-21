Skip to main content
13
New Articles

NFL Decides On Punishment For Johnathan Abram After Dirty Play On Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel on the field at the Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram became the target of public criticism after a dirty play during last weekend's Wild Card matchup against San Francisco.

Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had been blown dead. The play sparked a scrum between the two teams.

No flag was thrown on the field.

The NFL has now announced its decision on this play. The league will not issue a fine for Abram, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

This decision will no doubt spark outrage around the league — especially from 49ers fans.

Niners players said they used this incident to rally and notch a victory in this Wild Card matchup. Perhaps they can ride that energy into tomorrow's Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Abram and the Seahawks will be watching from home.