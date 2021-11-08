Report: NFL Is Reviewing “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

The NFL is reportedly reviewing an alleged “dirty” play by New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday.

The Patriots beat the Panthers, 24-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Following a strip sack in the first quarter, Jones grabbed ahold of the ankle of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. It appears as though Jones then twisted Burns’ ankle, trying to bring him to the ground.

One of Burns’ teammates called out Jones for the alleged “dirty” play.

“I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something the league addresses,” Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick does not believe the play was intentionally dirty.

“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league is reviewing the play by Jones.

“Jones faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that,” the report states.

The Patriots improved to 5-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while the Panthers dropped to 4-5 on the year.

New England is scheduled to face Cleveland this weekend. Kickoff between the Patriots and the Browns is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.