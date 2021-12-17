NFL “Discussing” New Date For Seahawks-Rams Game

The NFL is discussing moving the Seahawks-Rams game to Tuesday due to the Rams’ COVID-19 outbreak.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the report on Friday afternoon.

NFL now discussing switching Seahawks at Rams to Tuesday, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Rams have close to 30 players in COVID protocol, including Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Antoine Brooks Jr., and many more.

The team held virtual meetings on Thursday and had no on-the-field activities as test results were still coming in.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters earlier this week and gave his thoughts on the situation.

“This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we’ve dealt with COVID over the last two years, no doubt about it, specific to our team the amount of people that are affected, both players and staff,” McVay said.

This is one of three games that’s going to be rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks. The WFT-Eagles game is going to be played on Tuesday, while the Browns-Raiders game is being rescheduled to Monday.

L.A. is fresh off a ginormous 30-23 win against Arizona on Monday Night Football as it climbed within a game of first in the NFC West.