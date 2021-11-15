NFL World Reacts To Monday’s DK Metcalf News

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had one of the most-bizarre finishes to a game that we’ve seen on Sunday night.

The Seahawks lost to the Packers, 17-0, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday.

Toward the end of the game, Metcalf was ejected from the contest for getting into it with some Packers defenders. Metcalf was seen grabbing the facemask of his opponents.

However, Metcalf either didn’t accept the ejection, or didn’t understand it, because he tried to re-enter the game.

DK Metcalf got ejected after getting into it with two members of the Packerspic.twitter.com/8xyNkmZXS3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 15, 2021

Metcalf admitted following the game that the ejection was out of frustration, as he’s getting tired of losing. The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.

DK Metcalf says the ejection was out of frustration. Says “tired of losing.” pic.twitter.com/R0LDLhxXwH — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

While Metcalf attempted to re-enter a game in which he had been ejected from, he reportedly won’t be facing any significant punishment.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Metcalf is facing a likely fine, not a suspension.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, who was ejected after getting into it with two #Packers then tried to get back into the game by walking into the huddle, will be evaluated for a likely fine, not suspension, source said. Standard procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

This will be Metcalf’s third fine of the 2021 season.

DK looking at his third fine of the season … https://t.co/ya4UGMvyLA — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 15, 2021

It’s been a tough year for Metcalf’s wallet, that’s for sure.

DK wallet be taking hits like a route over the middle https://t.co/PPGTa0Sf3M — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 15, 2021

A fine seems appropriate, though. Re-entering a game in which you’d been ejected from is bad, but there could’ve been some confusion on the sideline.