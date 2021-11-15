The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s DK Metcalf News

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had one of the most-bizarre finishes to a game that we’ve seen on Sunday night.

The Seahawks lost to the Packers, 17-0, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday.

Toward the end of the game, Metcalf was ejected from the contest for getting into it with some Packers defenders. Metcalf was seen grabbing the facemask of his opponents.

However, Metcalf either didn’t accept the ejection, or didn’t understand it, because he tried to re-enter the game.

Metcalf admitted following the game that the ejection was out of frustration, as he’s getting tired of losing. The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.

While Metcalf attempted to re-enter a game in which he had been ejected from, he reportedly won’t be facing any significant punishment.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Metcalf is facing a likely fine, not a suspension.

This will be Metcalf’s third fine of the 2021 season.

It’s been a tough year for Metcalf’s wallet, that’s for sure.

A fine seems appropriate, though. Re-entering a game in which you’d been ejected from is bad, but there could’ve been some confusion on the sideline.

