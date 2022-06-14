NFL Draft Analyst Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' With CJ Stroud

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw during a game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is currently one of next year's top draft prospects. However, there's one area he needs to improve if he wants his stock to keep rising.

According to well-known draft analyst Matt Miller, the one complaint scouts have about Stroud is his lack of "desire as a runner."

This is a similar complaint scouts once had about former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. However, it was later revealed that was a schematic decision by the former Ducks' staff.

Perhaps Ryan Day doesn't want his star quarterback to get injured by running the football. But if Stroud wants to improve his draft stock, he should probably show off his wheels every now and then.

"Doing prep work on 2023 QBs and biggest complaint I've heard from scouts on CJ Stroud is his lack of desire as a runner," said Miller. "It could be schemed/coached that way (remember Justin Herbert), but pro scouts are wishing he'd create more with his legs."

The good news for Stroud is, even with the lack of a running threat, he's still considered one of the top quarterback prospects in college football.

The Ohio State star has a massive arm and high football IQ. Accuracy and timing are concerns at time, but he improved in both areas at the end of last season.

Buckeyes fans are expecting big things from Stroud this upcoming season.