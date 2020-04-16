Here’s What Players Reportedly Aren’t Allowed To Wear During NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin a week from tomorrow and it’ll be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

It will be a virtual draft, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement in New York. Some 50-plus players will have cameras set up inside of their homes so they can be seen and interviewed after getting selected.

The NFL has reportedly sent out a memo to these 58 players, outlining what’s prohibited during the virtual draft.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network had the details:

Players’ clothing is also being closely dictated: They cannot wear logos of any brand other than an NFL team or an official league partner such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour or New Era. Their clothing is also expected to be clean, free of liberal or hate speech, and cannot make a political statement. References to alcohol, drugs or gambling (including poker) are prohibited as well.

There will likely be food and drinks shown inside the homes of the draftees and that, too, is being closely watched by the NFL.

Prospective draftees will receive a welcome kit of products from NFL partners, including the following PepsiCo products: Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly, Gatorade and Frito Lay snacks such as Cheetos, Doritos and Tostitos. Mars candy will also be included, which means Skittles, Snickers and M&M’s.

Welcome to the NFL Draft in 2020.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and many of the draft’s top prospects are expected to be featured on the broadcast come next Thursday night.

It’ll be interesting to see what they’re wearing (and eating).