NFL Draft Insider Outlines A Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Miami Dolphins reportedly continue to express interest in a big trade up to No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. They of course want to select Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has the top overall selection, though, and it’s difficult to imagine the Bengals passing on the chance to take Burrow, an Ohio native.

What would a Bengals-Dolphins No. 1 overall pick trade look like if it happened, though? One NFL Draft insider has outlined a blockbuster proposal.

The proposal involves Miami first trading up to No. 3 overall with Detroit. Then, the Dolphins would flip that pick – and several more assets – to the Bengals.

Here’s the proposal:

-MIA trades #5, #39, #141 & 2021 2nd rd to DET for pick #3 -MIA trades pick #3, #18 & 2021 1st rd pick to CIN for #1 pick.

What do we think, Bengals fans? Any takers?

I don't think CIN will trade 1st pick but let's have some fun here!

2020

#1

#26

#56 *still have a 1st & 2nd rd pick in 2021 Thoughts? — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 4, 2020

It’s highly doubtful, but that’s at least a somewhat fair trade proposal for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.