There’s Reportedly 1 Team To Watch For Major NFL Draft Trade

There’s reportedly one team everyone is keeping an eye on heading into the 2020 NFL Draft at the end of the month.

The Bengals and the Redskins have both been mentioned in trade rumors, but Cincinnati and Washington appeared to be locked in on Joe Burrow and Chase Young, respectively.

Detroit, meanwhile, could be open for business at No. 3 overall. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said today that the Lions are the team to watch.

“I’m told they’ve had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive. As it maps out possibilities, Detroit is always an intriguing team,” he reports.

Lions GM Bob Quinn addressed his team’s No. 3 overall selection at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

“I think the value of the No. 3 pick is always very high,” Quinn said. “It doesn’t matter what the prospect is or what the year is. I mean, it’s always going to be year to year, five or six guys that are just like really, really top prospects that anybody taken from No. 7 through No. 20 would love to have.”

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has reportedly impressed throughout the pre-draft process. It’s possible a team will have major interest in trading up to No. 3 overall to snag him.

There’s also the possibility that someone will fall in love with Tua Tagovailoa’s ceiling, though injury concerns are mounting.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.