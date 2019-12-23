A Look At The NFL Draft Order After Sunday’s Action

The Cincinnati Bengals, who have just one win on the season, have clinched the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Cincinnati scored two miraculous touchdowns late to push the Miami Dolphins to overtime, but they couldn’t get it done in the extra session.

Miami, meanwhile, hurt its draft position with the win. The New York Giants, in defeating the Washington Redskins, hurt themselves as well.

Detroit was the big beneficiary this week. The Lions moved into the No. 3 position with the wins by Miami and New York.

Here’s a look at the current NFL Draft order for 2020. Remember, there’s one week left to play, so outside of the No. 1 slot, there could be some movement.

Cincinnati Bengals (1-14) Washington Redskins (3-12) Detroit Lions (3-11-1) New York Giants (4-11) Miami Dolphins (4-11) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) Carolina Panthers (5-10) Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) New York Jets (6-9) Denver Broncos (6-9) Cleveland Browns (6-9) Atlanta Falcons (6-9) Oakland Raiders (7-8) Dallas Cowboys (7-8) Indianapolis Colts (7-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) Oakland Raiders (via Bears, who are 7-7) Miami Dolphins (via Steelers, who are 8-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams, who are 8-7)

The Bengals are projected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow is the likely candidate.

There are two games remaining this week – the Chiefs are taking on the Bears on Sunday Night Football and the Packers take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Chicago is the only team currently factoring into the draft order.