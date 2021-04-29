2 Teams Are Reportedly Looking To Trade Up On Thursday

The top of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be very eventful on Thursday night.

There are several top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class and we could see multiple trades inside the top 10 as a result.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, two teams are currently expressing interest in trading up into the top 10. The New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears have reportedly spoken with multiple teams at the bottom of the top 10.

Both New England and Chicago could be looking to make a big move on Thursday night.

“The Patriots and Bears have canvassed the teams currently selecting between 7-10 (DET, CAR, DEN, DAL) about potentially moving up for a QB. I suspect at least one of them pulls it off,” he reported on Wednesday night.

The Patriots have been linked to another significant quarterback move, as well.

Earlier Wednesday night, NESN’s Dale Arnold reported that the Patriots were “working” on a potential move for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, who previously played in New England, has been linked to several trade rumors with the 49ers eyeing a quarterback at No. 3.

It should be a fun evening for the NFL world on Thursday.