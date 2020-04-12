NFL Draft Rumors: 1 Team Is Reportedly ‘Open For Business’

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.

While the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins appear to have locked in their selections at No. 1 and No. 2 overall, the Detroit Lions’ pick is pretty up in the air.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that the Lions are “open for business” at No. 3 overall.

Detroit could be the first domino to fall when it comes to a major NFL Draft trade.

“They’re hoping to drum up some interest with teams looking to move up into that spot,” Fowler said Sunday morning. “They’ve gotten interest really dating back to the NFL Combine. There have been talks for a while now. If Chase Young, the defensive end, would fall to them at three, they would be delighted. That would be a dream scenario for them. They also know they can get several top players at three — Jeff Okudah would be a nice piece to their secondary. They feel like they’re in a good spot either way. But they’re hoping ini the hours leading up to the draft that the quarterback position, maybe someone moving up for Tua (Tagovailoa) or Justin Herbert, would be strong enough that they could make a move.”

The Lions’ recent history suggests they’ll end up holding on to the pick, though.

Repeated reports of the #Lions being open for business with the 3rd overall pick in the draft. GM Bob Quinn has never made a trade involving a 1st-round pick as Lions GM (5th season). — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 11, 2020

If some team does end up making a move to No. 3 overall, it’ll probably be to select a quarterback. Both Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are getting top 10 hype.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.