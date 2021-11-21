NFL Draft World Reacts To 2022 Quarterback News

The 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class was thought of as a down class, however, according to the latest reports, we’ll still get multiple QBs in the first round.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that as many as three or four quarterbacks could go in the first round this year.

“It was supposed to be a down year for QBs in the NFL Draft. But… after talking with 10 GMs or top executives, don’t be surprised if at least three, maybe four, go in the first round,” he reported on Sunday morning.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and Liberty QB Malik Willis are all thought of as first-round players.

There are others who could play their way into the first round, too.

Despite a more difficult than expected year, North Carolina’s Sam Howell remains in the first-round conversation, while Nevada’s Carson Strong, does as well. Pickett is a senior, while Willis, Howell and Strong are juniors. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, a redshirt sophomore and an early media darling who eventually lost his starting job to freshman Caleb Williams, was not as high in the eyes of the NFL world as he was in the public. And Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, a senior, has impressed, but most (not all) of the GMs contacted felt he was more of a post-first-round selection.

The NFL Draft world is not surprised to see teams falling in love with quarterbacks heading into the end of the year.

A lot can change between now and the draft, too. There will probably be a quarterback or two that comes out of nowhere.