There’s Now 1 Dream Super Bowl Matchup For The NFL

And then there were four. The NFL’s 2020 postseason is now down to four teams. The Chiefs-Titans and Packers-49ers will play in the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game next weekend, respectively.

While there are four potential Super Bowl matchups, one stands out in terms of overall hype for the league:

Packers vs. Chiefs.

This would give us Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterback matchups in recent Super Bowl history. In terms of where Rodgers and Mahomes are at with their abilities, it might be the best QB matchup in the Super Bowl since 2010, when Peyton Manning squared off against Drew Brees.

Nothing drives TV ratings like quarterback play and Packers-Chiefs would be fantastic for the league and its broadcasting partners. And, of course, State Farm.

Chiefs vs Packers , Mahomes vs Rodgers is The NFL’s & State Farm’s Dream 2020 Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/L6ojhh5nxr — The Touchh (@thet0uchh) January 12, 2020

A 49ers-Chiefs matchup would be solid, as well, but likely wouldn’t receive the overall hype that Packers-Chiefs would.

And obviously, no offense to the Titans, but they just won’t bring the eyeballs that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will.

So, of course, we’ll probably get Titans-49ers in three weeks.