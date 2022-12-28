NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future.

“He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”

Even though Saleh is saying the right things, ESPN Jeremy Fowler's latest conversation with an NFL executive shows just how bleak Wilson's future is in New York.

An NFL executive claims the Jets will do "everything possible" to trade Wilson in the offseason.

"I think they do everything possible to trade him -- but I think they wait until maybe even the preseason or into the regular season to get his value up," an NFC executive told Fowler. "There's nothing right now that says a team wants the Zach Wilson experiment and will trade a draft pick for him. But it could be a Baker Mayfield-type situation [with the Rams] where a team has injuries at the position and needs a spot starter."

An anonymous NFL coordinator added, "His confidence is shot, and he's not seeing it [on the field]."

Wilson is completing just 54.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It's very possible that we've seen the last of Wilson in New York.