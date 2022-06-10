NFL Execs Predict Where Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play In 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Although Jimmy Garoppolo is currently a San Francisco 49er, the expectation is that he'll be traded ahead of the 2022 season.

The Niners would like to move on and finally give second-year quarterback Trey Lance a chance. And the storied NFC West franchise is well aware of Garoppolo's limitations.

According to a few NFL executives, the Carolina Panthers is the most popular trade destination for Garoppolo.

Will the veteran quarterback be playing in Carolina blue this upcoming season?

The biggest obstacle to a 49ers-Panthers trade for Garoppolo will be his salary. Carolina might only take a deal if the Niners are willing to continue paying for some of his salary.

The Panthers, meanwhile, could use a more proven option at quarterback. Right now, the team's only options are rookie Matt Corral, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Should the Panthers trade for Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season?