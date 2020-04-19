NFL Executive Has Brutally Honest Comment On Roger Goodell

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place as scheduled beginning this Thursday night. It’ll be unlike any NFL Draft we’ve ever seen.

It will be a virtual draft, with team executives communicating over computers, making picks from inside their homes.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the draft picks live from his basement in New York. It should be quite the scene.

One anonymous NFL executive had a brutally honest comment on what the draft will be like for the league’s commissioner.

“First time in years he won’t get booed,” the executive said.

Well, they’re not wrong.

Goodell getting booed at the start of the NFL Draft has become a tradition. Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you’re Goodell), it probably won’t happen this year.

Perhaps the NFL has a surprise or two up its sleeve, though.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.