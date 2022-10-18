NFL Executive Had A Bizarre Reason For Leaving The Patriots

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Jack Easterby era officially came to a close in Houston after the Texans decided to relieve him of his duties as EVP of football operations on Monday.

The 39-year-old exec rose to prominence as a member of the Patriots front office for six seasons where he worked in team development before taking the job in H-Town.

The next day, Houston sports radio host Landry Locker recalled a story that Easterby had told him about why he decided to leave New England — which involves a strange tale about Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

He also was talking about his time in New England. He said this with a straight face. I could not believe this. He said the reason he left New England — I put this on God. I put this on my mom. I put this on my firstborn’s health. I put this on everything I love. I put this on every person in this building I love — he said the reason he left New England, is because Robert Kraft wanted him to clone Bill Belichick. He said that Robert Kraft wanted him to follow Bill Belichick around, take notes on him, so they could clone Bill Belichick after he left. He said the following, ‘I couldn't do that to Bill.’ Swear to God, he said this.

It should be noted that Locker also pointed out Easterby being less than truthful in the past.

Is this one passing the sniff test for you?