NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the NFL needs to "reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons."

The harsh criticism comes after several poor officiating decisions led the Seahawks to an overtime victory - eliminating the Seattle Seahawks from playoff contention.

One executive called it "the worst officiated game of the year."

Here's more via ESPN:

Multiple sources told ESPN that the Rams were upset by the officiating, the Lions were bothered by it and the competition committee was frustrated by it. The calls benefited the Seahawks, hurt the Rams and ultimately impacted the Lions, who needed Seattle to lose in order to have a chance to claim the NFC's final wild-card spot.

Arguably the worst call came when Jalen Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Geno Smith. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf poked his hand into Ramsey's face, but wasn't penalized.

The full details of the errors can be found on ESPN.