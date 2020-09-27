NFL Reportedly ‘Hopeful’ Game Won’t Have To Be Postponed

The National Football League has yet to have any COVID-19 hiccups during the regular season, but that could change on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell reportedly tested positive on Friday. He’ll become the first NFL player to miss a game during the season due to the pandemic.

The status of Sunday afternoon’s Falcons-Bears game is now up in the air, according to multiple reports. The Falcons are reportedly doing contact tracing and testing to make sure that no one else has become infected.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is reportedly “hopeful” that the Sunday afternoon game can proceed as normal.

“The NFL is hopeful Sunday’s Falcons-Bears game will proceed as scheduled while performing contact tracing and further testing following the reported positive Covid-19 test by the Falcons’ A.J. Terrell. Further test results are to be available Sunday….” he reported.

Maske added: “Yet another source says contact tracing and testing continues for the Falcons and Sunday morning’s test results ‘will guide it all.’

It could be an interesting morning in Atlanta.

The Falcons (0-2) and the Bears (2-0) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.