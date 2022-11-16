NFL Fan Base Is Expected To Take Over Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: NFL fans attend an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Just last weekend, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

A week later, the NFL will be playing a game in another different country. The Arizona Cardinals are the "home team" in Monday night's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, it's the 49ers who will have the distinct fan advantage. According to a report from 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner, 82-percent of the crowd will be San Francisco fans.

"49ers are technically the road team on Monday night against Arizona in Mexico City, but…Vivid Seats Fan Forecast is projecting that 49ers fans will occupy 82% of the crowd at Estadio Azteca. Not surprising but still a whopping number," Wagoner said on Twitter.

The 49ers are currently 8-point favorites ahead of kickoff. That could slide even more in San Francisco's favor if Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is forced to miss another game.

San Francisco and Arizona kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.