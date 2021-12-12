NFL Fan Base Was Booing 1 Minute Into Game On Sunday

There’s been no shortage of booing throughout the Cleveland Browns history. But has it ever happened just one minute into a game?

The boo birds started flying early on Sunday per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

We are 1 minute into the game and #Browns fans are already booing — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 12, 2021

Fans let their feelings be known after Cleveland immediately went three-and-out in its first possession out of the bye.

The Browns offense kicked things off with an incomplete pass. Followed a by a completion to Nick Chubb for negative yardage and a short pass to Kareem Hunt. Then the punt team made its debut.

Baker Mayfield is still gutting through numerous injuries in the Browns AFC North battle against the Ravens. Cleveland could make things very interesting in the division by beating 8-4 Baltimore. But with two losses in their last three games, the arrow isn’t pointing in the right direction.

No score yet halfway through the first, but this is one to keep an eye on.