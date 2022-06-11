NFL Fans Are Buzzing Over Davante Adams' Recent Social Media Activity

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made his way to Las Vegas to become a member of the Raiders franchise.

While this move separated Adams from his longtime teammate and friend Aaron Rodgers, it appears there's no bad blood between the former teammates.

The newly-signed Las Vegas wide receiver posted a photo with Rodgers on his Instagram story Saturday.

It appears the former teammates were golfing together in Las Vegas.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this photo.

"Davante already looking conflicted on leaving, guy is dead to me until he comes back or goes into #Packers Hall of Fame," one fan wrote.

"It’s bigger than sports," another said.

Adams, who notched two straight All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2021, signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders after he was traded by the Packers.

Earlier this week, Adams made headlines when he said Rodgers and his new Las Vegas QB Derek Carr have a similar skill level.