NFL Fans Are Celebrating Head Coach Mike McCarthy Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In three days Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay for the first time since being fired back in 2018. But today, fans are celebrating the coach of America's Team.

McCarthy is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 59 years old amid his third season with the Cowboys and in what is looking to be one of the best seasons of his career.

McCarthy himself will apparently not be celebrating the day with his family. He told the media today that his family is waiting for him up in Green Bay, waiting to celebrate his birthday with him this weekend instead.

So it sounds like McCarthy is going to have more of a quiet birthday today. But NFL fans and Cowboys supporters are still sending their birthday wishes to the former Super Bowl champion.

As head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, McCarthy went 125-77-2, leading them to the playoffs eight times including a Super Bowl win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy also led the Packers to a franchise record 15 wins during the 2011 season.

But postseason success for the Packers was limited after their Super Bowl win. They never returned to the Super Bowl and were one-and-done twice.

McCarthy was fired during the 2018 season after a 4-7-1 start. After a year out of football, he returned as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

On Sunday, he gets his chance to show his former team what they gave up on.