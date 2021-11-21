NFL Fans Are Chanting For Head Coach To Be Fired

It’s not easy being Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy these days.

Following the team’s 16-13 loss to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, boo birds flocked to Soldier Field and chants of “Fire Nagy” followed.

Bears beat writer Jason Lieser shared what the environment was like in the aftermath of another Chicago loss.

"Fire Nagy" chant rolling through what's left of the crowd at Soldier Field. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 21, 2021

“‘Fire Nagy’ chant rolling through what’s left of the crowd at Soldier Field,” Lieser tweeted.

The Bears fell to 3-7 with the loss. At times it’s hard to believe this is the same coach that led Chicago to a 12-4 record with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields was forced to leave the action in the third quarter with a rib injury. He was later ruled “out” for the rest of the game.

The first-round pick out of Ohio State failed to get anything going offensively before being sidelined.

Justin Fields got hurt, the defense fall apart, and the #Bears blew a lead against an undrafted backup QB. The good news is this loss feels like it might’ve sealed Matt Nagy’s fate in Chicago. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 21, 2021

34-year-old backup Andy Dalton stepped in and played fairly well. The Bears were held scoreless until Dalton took the field and immediately hit Darnell Mooney on a touchdown strike.

The 11-year veteran finished 11-23 for 201 yards and a pair of TD’s. However, it wasn’t enough to save his head coach from the Chicago fans’ wrath.

Many are speculating 2021 could be the end of the Matt Nagy with the Bears. The former Andy Reid assistant started well in the “Windy City,” but two 8-8 seasons and a losing record this season have Nagy’s arrow pointing down.