NFL Fans Are Debating Their Favorite Madden Cover

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

On Wednesday, the iconic video game franchise "Madden" revealed its cover for the 2023 edition of the game.

The cover will feature the game's namesake, John Madden, and honor his legacy following his passing back in December.

This is the first time Madden will be featured on the game's cover since 2000. Every other game since then has featured one of the top players in the league.

Fans are taking to Twitter to discuss their favorite Madden covers of all time.

"16 Odell with that historic one hand catch," one fan said.

"04 [Michael Vick] was the best one hands down," another added.

"Peyton Hillis because how tf did that man get on the cover of madden," another joked.

What's your favorite Madden cover of all time?