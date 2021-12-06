The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Dirty Play By The Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. #29, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue #91, inside linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski #44 and Cory Littleton #42 and defensive tackle Darius Philon #96 of the Las Vegas Raiders line up for a play against the Chicago Bears during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team has likely lost standout tight end Logan Thomas for the season with a knee injury.

Both ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that Thomas is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury.

Thomas is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

Thomas suffered the injury on what is being called a dirty move by Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Here’s the play:

“Yannick Ngakoue went low on Thomas to avoid his block. In the process, he ended his season. So avoidable. Players are supposed to be looking out for one another. Not in this case,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted.

Most NFL fans are in agreement.

Ngakoue could receive a fine for his move on Thomas, but it would be pretty stunning if he faced a suspension for the play.

Washington improved to 6-6 on the season with the win over Las Vegas. The Raiders, meanwhile, dropped to 6-6 on the year.

