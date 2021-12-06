NFL Fans Are Furious With Dirty Play By The Raiders

The Washington Football Team has likely lost standout tight end Logan Thomas for the season with a knee injury.

Both ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that Thomas is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury.

Thomas is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

Washington believes TE Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL during today’s win over Las Vegas, per source. Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the injury after the team returns to Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Sources: Washington TE Logan Thomas is expected to be done for the season with a torn ACL. MRI coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Thomas suffered the injury on what is being called a dirty move by Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Here’s the play:

Logan Thomas sifted back across the line on this run, edge defender went low to avoid block and hit Thomas' knee. pic.twitter.com/o861Eao3D9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021

“Yannick Ngakoue went low on Thomas to avoid his block. In the process, he ended his season. So avoidable. Players are supposed to be looking out for one another. Not in this case,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted.

#Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue went low on Thomas to avoid his block. In the process, he ended his season. So avoidable. Players are supposed to be looking out for one another. Not in this case. https://t.co/IPpw8kvGW5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 6, 2021

Most NFL fans are in agreement.

Yannick ngakoue needs to be suspended. If nfl really cared about player safety they’d do it — 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻 (@DotsByFitz) December 5, 2021

I hate that Logan Thomas is gone for the year after a borderline dirty play/cheap shot by Yannick Ngakoue. — TJ Lighton (@enLIGHTONment) December 6, 2021

Yannick Ngakoue deserves to actually be suspended man I’m so mad https://t.co/vXpi9y1npN — 🎄tanner🎄 (@scorebug) December 6, 2021

Ngakoue could receive a fine for his move on Thomas, but it would be pretty stunning if he faced a suspension for the play.

Washington improved to 6-6 on the season with the win over Las Vegas. The Raiders, meanwhile, dropped to 6-6 on the year.