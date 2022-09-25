NFL Fans Are Furious With Justin Herbert Decision Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Whether Justin Herbert should have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars today with his rib cartilage injury or not, he did - and he hasn't played well.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost big today as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars destroyed their defense in a 38-10 win. The game was completely out of reach by the beginning of the fourth quarter - but that's when fans started getting annoyed.

Herbert remained in the starting lineup for the Chargers even after the game was obviously out of reach. With Herbert still dealing with his rib injury, fans are fuming that the Chargers allowed him to continue playing.

Many are ripping head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the organization for putting Herbert at risk like that when the outcome of the game was already decided:

Justin Herbert finished the game 25 of 45 for 297 yards and one touchdown with an interception and a lost fumble. He was only sacked once.

The Chargers showed no reluctance at all to let him throw the ball a lot in this game.

Perhaps the extent of Herbert's injury has been overstated despite how painful it's believed to be. While not the best numbers, being forced to throw often could have played a big influence on him looking off today.

Should the Chargers have pulled Herbert from the game when it was obviously lost?