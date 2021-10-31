The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game.

Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest.

This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season.

The worst call of the day now has some competition, though.

The Chargers were called for a personal foul for hitting Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as he slide to the ground.

Jones gave himself up – head first – and was barely touched by a Chargers defender as he made his way to the ground.

“Behold: The most ridiculous personal foul ever called,” Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted on Sunday.

Yes, there was “contact” made there, but when a quarterback is running, defenders are going to pursue him. And if the quarterback slides at the last second, all the defenders should be asked to do is avoid serious contact, which is what the Chargers defender did.

Alas, a penalty was still called.

The Chargers are leading the Patriots, 14-7, in the first half on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.

