NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game.

Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest.

This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season.

This was called "unnecessary roughness" on Bengals CB Mike Hilton. One of the worst calls you'll see… #Bengals pic.twitter.com/hN99XpOZNK — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 31, 2021

The worst call of the day now has some competition, though.

The Chargers were called for a personal foul for hitting Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as he slide to the ground.

Jones gave himself up – head first – and was barely touched by a Chargers defender as he made his way to the ground.

“Behold: The most ridiculous personal foul ever called,” Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted on Sunday.

Behold: The most ridiculous personal foul ever called. pic.twitter.com/nAu104Dg2P — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2021

Yes, there was “contact” made there, but when a quarterback is running, defenders are going to pursue him. And if the quarterback slides at the last second, all the defenders should be asked to do is avoid serious contact, which is what the Chargers defender did.

Alas, a penalty was still called.

The Chargers are leading the Patriots, 14-7, in the first half on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.