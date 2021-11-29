NFL Fans Are Furious With Referee On Sunday Night Football

NFL fans aren’t very happy with the officiating in Sunday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

There have been several questionable calls so far on Sunday night, with the Ravens leading the Browns, 3-0, in the first half.

NFL fans have taken to social media to complain about the officiating.

I was hoping to see a lot of Jerome Boger tonight pic.twitter.com/UW81AXKkcY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 29, 2021

Honestly, this is great TV. Just various units sprinting guys on and off the field to confuse Jerome Boger. I'm glued to my screen. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 29, 2021

“There’s no points in this primetime game we need something to happen” Jerome Boger: pic.twitter.com/jYCrx9nGHC — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 29, 2021

Get control of your crew Jerome Boger!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 29, 2021

Man how does Jerome Boger always get these type of games lol. — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) November 29, 2021

Hopefully the rest of the game is a little more under control.

Baltimore and Cleveland are playing on NBC.