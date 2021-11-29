The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Referee On Sunday Night Football

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NFL fans aren’t very happy with the officiating in Sunday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

There have been several questionable calls so far on Sunday night, with the Ravens leading the Browns, 3-0, in the first half.

NFL fans have taken to social media to complain about the officiating.

Hopefully the rest of the game is a little more under control.

Baltimore and Cleveland are playing on NBC.

