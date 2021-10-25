The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening.

The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.

However, when he was reigned in by the Colts’ punt return coverage, the officials did not call for a safety. Instead, they called for a touchback.

Because Aiyuk never had possession of the ball until he reached the end zone, the officials called for a touchback.

NFL fans are pretty furious with the rule.

So if a punt is rolling inside the 5, I can just kick it out the back of the end zone for a touchback?” one fan asked.

Note to self: If a punt trickles inside the 10 yard line, boot it into the end zone for a free touchback,” another fan added.

There’s no way if you do something like this you should get a touchback,” another fan wrote.

It’s a loophole, for sure.

The Colts lead the 49ers, 13-12, at halftime.

The game is airing on NBC.

