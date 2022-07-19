NFL Fans Are Furious With T.J. Watt's Madden Rating

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

As EA Sports continues to roll out its Madden 23 player ratings, this week it turns its attention to the defensive side with edge rushers.

However, many NFL fans are very unhappy with T.J. Watt's 96 overall rating and placement behind Browns 99-Club member Myles Garrett.

"How in the world is T.J. Watt only a 96!?!?!? And Myles Helmet is a 99???" asked BTSC Steelers. "One of the greatest, and most underappreciated, pass rushers of not only his generation, but NFL HISTORY."

"What a joke this why I stop playing video games," another laughed. "Ain’t even worth it."

"Confirmed not buying this [expletive] for the 10th year in a row."

"As much as I dislike the Steelers," tweeted a Cleveland account. "I can objectively say T.J. Watt not being a 99 is asinine."

"Tied the all time single season sack record and won DPOY. Honestly an embarrassment he’s not a 99 OVR."

"No Maxx Crosby disqualifies whoever makes the ratings, and lowers the integrity of the game," replied Hondo Carpenter. "Perhaps, have the people making the ratings actually know the game. JOHN MADDEN's name deserves more respect from those using it."

No lies told.