NFL Fans Are Furious With The Eagles' New Logo

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo.

Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to go with a more modern look. It was evident very early on that fans did NOT like the new look.

"As a Giants fan, I can admit the Eagles have had some tremendous uniforms over the years...that being said, this is a travesty," said The Spun's very own Matt Hladik.

"THIS IS TERRIBLE! The corporate minimalist logo trend has been ongoing for too long and now it's infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines because it's mOdErN. Nobody asked for this. Whichever marketing schmuck thought this was good, I hope you burn," said another fan.

"The changes all the organizations are following suit on makes me kinda sad.. Everybody wants modern now but all this s*** is so bland. No character or pizzazz. Just regular," another fan said.

What do you think of the new look?