NFL Fans Are Loving What Al Michaels Said On Sunday

Sports gambling continues to be legalized in states across the country, but it’s still kind of a taboo subject on national broadcasts.

One prominent sports announcer who’s always given a not-so-subtle nod to the betting lines is Al Michaels.

Sunday night, he did it again.

NBC’s veteran announcer made sure to let everyone know that the over was hit during Sunday night’s Chiefs at Raiders game.

“We’re in Vegas. Wish I could tell you something was in play. But this game is over. Over. With a capital O,” the longtime announcer said.

Fans really loved the not-so-subtle comment.

"I wish something was still in play, but this game is Over with a capital O."

Al Michaels is a national treasure. — Danny B. (@DanielJetsSkis) November 15, 2021

Al Michaels tells us it’s Over with a capital O! Capitalizing the O and the U on Over/Unders has been a trademark of @covers for years! Is Al a reader? 🤔 — Brandon DuBreuil (@CoversBDB) November 15, 2021

"This game is over. And I mean over with a capital O." Sports betting is legal in so many places but I'll always love Al Michaels dropping hints left and right. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 15, 2021

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, 41-14, on Sunday night.

Kansas City improved to 6-4 with the win on Sunday evening, while Las Vegas dropped to 5-4 with the loss.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Cowboys next weekend, while the Raiders are set to host the Bengals.