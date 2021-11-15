The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Loving What Al Michaels Said On Sunday

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Sports gambling continues to be legalized in states across the country, but it’s still kind of a taboo subject on national broadcasts.

One prominent sports announcer who’s always given a not-so-subtle nod to the betting lines is Al Michaels.

Sunday night, he did it again.

NBC’s veteran announcer made sure to let everyone know that the over was hit during Sunday night’s Chiefs at Raiders game.

“We’re in Vegas. Wish I could tell you something was in play. But this game is over. Over. With a capital O,” the longtime announcer said.

Fans really loved the not-so-subtle comment.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, 41-14, on Sunday night.

Kansas City improved to 6-4 with the win on Sunday evening, while Las Vegas dropped to 5-4 with the loss.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Cowboys next weekend, while the Raiders are set to host the Bengals.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.