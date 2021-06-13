The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Le’Veon Bell’s Comment

Le'Veon Bell of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most-beloved head coaches in football, so Le’Veon Bell’s recent comment is not sitting well with most fans.

Bell, who spent part of the 2020 season in Kansas City, said he would rather retire than play for Reid again.

“I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first,” Bell said in response to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post.

NFL fans are being pretty critical of Bell for his comment.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back is currently a free agent. He thrived during his time in Pittsburgh, though he’s since struggled to perform. Bell was released by the Jets last season and signed with the Chiefs, though he didn’t do much in Kansas City.

Bell signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in October after getting released by the Jets. He played in nine games for Kansas City, rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for 99 yards.

The two-time first-team All-Pro running back is currently a free agent. Following his comments about Reid, NFL teams probably won’t be lining up to sign him.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.