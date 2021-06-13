NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Le’Veon Bell’s Comment

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most-beloved head coaches in football, so Le’Veon Bell’s recent comment is not sitting well with most fans.

Bell, who spent part of the 2020 season in Kansas City, said he would rather retire than play for Reid again.

“I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first,” Bell said in response to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post.

Andy Reid probably feels the same about Le’Veon Bell. Bell hasn’t had a 20+ yard run since Christmas Day in 2017. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/vYpwXFATF5 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 12, 2021

NFL fans are being pretty critical of Bell for his comment.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back is currently a free agent. He thrived during his time in Pittsburgh, though he’s since struggled to perform. Bell was released by the Jets last season and signed with the Chiefs, though he didn’t do much in Kansas City.

So Le’Veon Bell hates:

-Andy Reid

-Adam Gase

-Steelers front office It might be you dude. Just sayin’. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) June 12, 2021

Live look at Andy Reid after hearing Le’veon Bell’s comments pic.twitter.com/5gpcBg5PpX — CHIEFS COLD TAKES 🥶 (@ChiefsColdTakes) June 13, 2021

Le'Veon Bell underperformed since leaving the Steelers then wanna blame Andy Reid. Lmaoooo — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) June 12, 2021

Every NFL head coach reacting to Le'Veon Bell. pic.twitter.com/fnkIRllMnO — Joe Arena (@WPXIJoe) June 13, 2021

Bell signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in October after getting released by the Jets. He played in nine games for Kansas City, rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for 99 yards.

The two-time first-team All-Pro running back is currently a free agent. Following his comments about Reid, NFL teams probably won’t be lining up to sign him.