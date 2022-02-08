The Spun

NFL Fans Are Roasting The New “Thursday Night Football” Logo

National Anthem at the Pro Bowl on Sunday.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: The American Flag is held on the field during the National Anthem during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thursday Night Football is set to have a new home for the 2022 season and beyond.

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive carrier of that game and now, the logo for it has been unveiled.

The NFL world doesn’t think the new logo looks very enticing.

Up next for Amazon will be figuring out who is calling each game. There have been rumors surrounding Al Michaels as he’s a free agent after he calls the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Michaels has also said he has no interest in retiring.

“I’m not ready for any rocking chair or golf. I get to play enough golf,” Michaels said.

It remains to be seen if Amazon can poach Michaels but make no mistake, Thursday Night Football is going to be a lot different next season.

