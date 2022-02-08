NFL Fans Are Roasting The New “Thursday Night Football” Logo

Thursday Night Football is set to have a new home for the 2022 season and beyond.

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive carrier of that game and now, the logo for it has been unveiled.

Get ready to see this logo a LOT in coming months. Here's a look at Amazon @PrimeVideo’s new brand logo for 'Thursday Night Football.' It will play big role in campaign promoting handoff of TNF to Amazon from Fox in 2022. pic.twitter.com/8nCd5MzN6H — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) February 8, 2022

The NFL world doesn’t think the new logo looks very enticing.

for just 1% of jeff bezos’ net worth i promise to do a better job than this https://t.co/7GpKUj2DhF — 🦁ᴳᴿᴱᴳ🦌 (@bananamorphs) February 8, 2022

WOOF this is bad https://t.co/YHwYQd8DvD — Shane (@_sboyce) February 8, 2022

Is this the most terrible logo ever? https://t.co/CsrXKq9hLH — TLM Sports Bets ⭕️ (@thelinemovement) February 8, 2022

Up next for Amazon will be figuring out who is calling each game. There have been rumors surrounding Al Michaels as he’s a free agent after he calls the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Michaels has also said he has no interest in retiring.

“I’m not ready for any rocking chair or golf. I get to play enough golf,” Michaels said.

Former @Newsday paper boy Al Michaels just addressed his future after SB56 in answering a conference call question from @richarddeitsch and made it clear retirement is not on the table. "I'm not ready for any rocking chair or golf. I play enough golf." — Neil Best (@sportswatch) February 7, 2022

It remains to be seen if Amazon can poach Michaels but make no mistake, Thursday Night Football is going to be a lot different next season.