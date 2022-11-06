NFL Fans Are Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It's been a Sunday to forget thus far for Aaron Rodgers.

Through three quarters, the future Hall of Famer has already thrown three interceptions. All of which occurred in the redzone as the Packers find themselves down 8-0 to the 1-6 Detroit Lions.

It's the first time he's thrown multiple redzone picks in his storied career.

NFL fans were shocked by Rodgers' poor performance.

"Aaron Rodgers with his third redzone interception of the day," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov. "This is unreal."

"Aaron Rodgers with his THIRD interception vs. the Lions," The Sporting News reported. Noting, "He threw four total all of last season."

"Aaron Bleepin Rodgers: Underthrow on deep ball that should've been a TD ... Interception (his third of the game) deep in Lions territory. Gesturing and cursing like it was Tonyan's fault. Still 8-0 Lions. From back-to-back MVP to Least Valuable," said Skip Bayless.

"Roughing the passer first down Vintage Jared Goff interception Aaron Rodgers' third pick of the game (and second for Joseph). We're getting weird in here today," commented Lions beat reporter Benjamin Raven. "What a stretch."

We'll see if the Packers offense can start completing more balls to the white jerseys with just over a quarter left to play.