NFL Fans Are Shocked By Patrick Mahomes’ Interception

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes just threw arguably the most-shocking interception of his NFL career.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw his second interception of the day against the Washington Football Team. Late in the first half, Mahomes just threw the ball up in the air as he was pressured by the Football Team defense.

What is happening here?

Fans are at a loss for words.

CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis had a telling admission.

“They’re trying so hard to hit the home run and not take the singles and doubles,” he said of the Kansas City offense.

He’s not wrong.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have struggled mightily on Sunday afternoon. They’re 2-3 on the season and looking at a brutal 2-4 record barring a second half comeback.

Mahomes’ mom has taken to Twitter during the game, as well. Here’s what she tweeted following his first interception of the day.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..” she wrote.

She was right about that one, as the ball bounced off Tyreek Hill’s hands before getting picked off. The second interception is all on Mahomes, though. That’s just a decision a quarterback of his stature – or any stature – should not be making.

Washington leads Kansas City, 13-10, at halftime.

