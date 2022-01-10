The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Rams head coach Sean McVay against the 49ersINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime.

That is about to change, though.

The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.

McVay is one of the NFL’s best coaches, but he didn’t have the best second half performance on Sunday evening. The Rams led the 49ers, 17-3, at halftime.

Fans have questioned his decision making on Sunday.

The Rams would fall to 12-5 on the season with a loss on Sunday, while the 49ers would improve to 10-7 on the year with a win.

The finish to San Francisco at Los Angeles can be seen on FOX.

