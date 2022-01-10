NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime.

That is about to change, though.

The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.

McVay is one of the NFL’s best coaches, but he didn’t have the best second half performance on Sunday evening. The Rams led the 49ers, 17-3, at halftime.

Fans have questioned his decision making on Sunday.

Sean McVay had 3rd and 7 with a minute left, decided to run to get the last timeout instead of passing to get the 1st and ice the game. Don't forget that. — AVIstan G. (@isureppin12) January 10, 2022

Sean McVay potentially single handedly cost the Rams a division title, a #2 seed and a home playoff game with his stupidity and cowardice. Unacceptable. — dave smith (@davesportsgod) January 10, 2022

The #Rams were 45-0 when leading at halftime under Sean McVay heading into this game. They led 17-0 against the #49ers. Now going to OT. What a comeback by San Francisco. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 10, 2022

Sean McVay has a reputation for being a cutting-edge coach, and to be sure, he has added value to the Rams. We don't have to pretend he hasn't improved that organization by a considerable degree. Yet, the idea that McVay is aggressive and bold is just not that true. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 10, 2022

There are some Cowboys fans who would be afraid of the Rams, but besides the fact that they are fairly fraudulent it would be so sweet for Mike McCarthy to out-duel Sean McVay of all coaches. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 9, 2022

Your reminder that Sean McVay has still never lost a game in which he’s had the halftime lead, 45-0 including playoffs — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 9, 2022

The Rams would fall to 12-5 on the season with a loss on Sunday, while the 49ers would improve to 10-7 on the year with a win.

The finish to San Francisco at Los Angeles can be seen on FOX.