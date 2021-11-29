The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay’s Puzzling Move

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for being one of the brightest head coaches in the game, but he didn’t show it late against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Rams trailing the Packers by two scores and precious time clicking off the clock, Los Angeles ran the ball on third down with no timeouts.

The Rams then opted to kick a field goal at the last second.

It was…bizarre.

The Rams went on to lose to the Packers, 36-28, on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss at Lambeau Field, while Green Bay improved to 9-3 with the victory.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.