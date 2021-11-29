NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay’s Puzzling Move

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for being one of the brightest head coaches in the game, but he didn’t show it late against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Rams trailing the Packers by two scores and precious time clicking off the clock, Los Angeles ran the ball on third down with no timeouts.

The Rams then opted to kick a field goal at the last second.

It was…bizarre.

The Rams were down 11 with no timeouts and less than a minute to go and RAN THE BALL on 3rd and 1. Sean McVay The Genius tho — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 29, 2021

Sean McVay ran the ball on third and 1 with no timeouts trailing by two scores. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 29, 2021

the issue there was sean mcvay being too distracted by the oklahoma job opening to call a good play — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 29, 2021

Rams down 11 and running on 3rd and 1 with less than a minute left and no timeouts but tell me more about hiw Sean McVay deserves no blame — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 29, 2021

Sean McVay should hire the Sean McVay of in-game decision making and clock managmenent (It's not him). — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 29, 2021

Sean McVay is one of the best coaches in football. His play designs and offense are extraordinary. His leadship skills are widely praised by players. He does many things well. He also makes a couple of weird decisions per game. It's ok to have one shortcoming but you can fix it. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 29, 2021

The Rams went on to lose to the Packers, 36-28, on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss at Lambeau Field, while Green Bay improved to 9-3 with the victory.