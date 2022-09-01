NFL Fans Are Worried About Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen look to be in some hot water.

According to a new report from Page Six, the two are in an epic fight. Bundchen has reportedly left Tampa Bay to be in Costa Rica after the two had a series of arguments over Brady's decision to return for his 23rd season.

Brady retired from the NFL after the 2021-22 season but quickly changed his mind six weeks later. He announced his return in March during Selection Sunday.

This news comes just after Brady had to miss 11 days of training camp due to personal reasons. He returned last week and played in Tampa Bay's final preseason game on Aug. 27.

NFL fans are a bit anxious over this news.

"Dang. If true, I hope they’re able to sort everything out and find a balance. Work-life balance is a struggle for everyone!" one fan tweeted.

"Oh boy...," another fan tweeted.

We'll have to see if the two can get past these murky waters.