NFL Fans Aren't Buying Tom Brady's Free Agency News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady's free agent decision from a couple of years ago has come up numerous times over this offseason.

He decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he became a free agent after the 2019-20 season. It caught a lot of people by surprise, but he did end up winning a Super Bowl in his first season there.

Since he signed with the Bucs, there have been a lot of rumors that he was close to going elsewhere but Brady put those to bed on Saturday night when he spoke to the media.

“I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone,” Brady said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I was only going to go to one place, which was here. I think this whole organization knows that.”

NFL fans don't buy this answer from Brady.

There have been a lot of rumors about Brady going to the Dolphins, but those never came to fruition.

Brady came out of retirement back in February and is set to play in his third season with the Buccaneers.