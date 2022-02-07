NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Pro Bowl MVP Decision

The 2022 Pro Bowl was a pretty boring contest, though one notable storyline did emerge following the AFC’s win over the NFC.

Fans across the league are not happy with the decision to name Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert the Offensive MVP.

Herbert was named the MVP of the game after helping lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC, while throwing for two touchdown passes.

PRO BOWL MVP JUSTIN HERBERT pic.twitter.com/tRJmmXr5jf — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 6, 2022

Fans, meanwhile, believe that Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was deserving of the MVP award.

Andrews had multiple touchdown catches.

Mark Andrews was absolutely robbed of the 2022 Pro Bowl offensive MVP — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) February 6, 2022

Mark Andrews robbed of MVP pic.twitter.com/6GDfLqbjKt — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn12) February 6, 2022

Mark Andrews is not MVP 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0alZ8VlWzi — Raven 🤙🏾😈🖤💜💪🏾 (@raven_charmcity) February 6, 2022

Mark Andrews is MVP hunting 👀. Now with his 2nd TD on the day #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/iT4XuRhU5T — AFC North News (@afcnorthaccess) February 6, 2022

There weren’t many exciting moments in the actual game – if any – so at least we have a somewhat noteworthy storyline coming out of the contest.

Perhaps Andrews can go for the MVP award in 2023.