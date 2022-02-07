The Spun

NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Pro Bowl MVP Decision

NFL cheerleaders at the Pro BowlLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 Pro Bowl was a pretty boring contest, though one notable storyline did emerge following the AFC’s win over the NFC.

Fans across the league are not happy with the decision to name Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert the Offensive MVP.

Herbert was named the MVP of the game after helping lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC, while throwing for two touchdown passes.

Fans, meanwhile, believe that Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was deserving of the MVP award.

Andrews had multiple touchdown catches.

There weren’t many exciting moments in the actual game – if any – so at least we have a somewhat noteworthy storyline coming out of the contest.

Perhaps Andrews can go for the MVP award in 2023.

