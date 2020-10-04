NFL Fans Want Head Coach Fired After Sunday’s Loss

The 2020 NFL regular season has yet to produce a head coach’s firing. Maybe that will change soon, though…

Most believe that New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will be the first head coach to be fired. However, it remains to be seen if New York’s ownership group is willing to make an in-season change.

Another head coach has vaulted to the top of most fans’ lists. That coach: Houston Texans head coach/GM Bill O’Brien.

The Texans lost to the Vikings, 31-23, on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped Houston to 0-4 on the season. Fans are ready for the Bill O’Brien era to end.

Bill O’Brien: *Trades away one of the best players in the league* *Texans start 0-4* Bill O’Brien: pic.twitter.com/5My0cgLHz2 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 4, 2020

FOX team is destroying Bill O'Brien. pic.twitter.com/Zxxbdwf0cl — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 4, 2020

The Texans are now 0-4. How long does Bill O’Brien get to keep his job? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2020

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien

Fire Bill O’Brien#WeAreTexans — Michael Connor (@MC790) October 4, 2020

Houston is coming off a playoff run in 2019, so the Texans probably won’t make an in-season decision after just four games. Still, it’s clear that this might be a make-it-or-break-it year for O’Brien.

And right now, it’s very much looking like a break it year.

O’Brien, 50, has been the Texans’ head coach since 2014. The team has made a couple of playoff appearances, but has yet to do anything of significance. If that does not change in 2020 (and it doesn’t look like it will), the AFC South franchise might finally decide to move on for good.