NFL Fans Can’t Believe The Passing Stat CBS Showed Today

Few stat graphics better show just how much the NFL game has changed this century than the one displayed by CBS on Sunday afternoon.

CBS Sports showed a graphic of the 21st leading passer in NFL history on Sunday afternoon. That quarterback is Joe Flacco of the New York Jets.

Yes, 35-year-old Joe Flacco is the 21st leading passer in the history of the National Football League. Flacco has more career passing yards than Johnny Unitas and trails Joe Montana by less than 200 yards.

Single greatest WTF stat I’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/eTZD1q8Zbe — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 18, 2020

One fan summed it up best: “It looks funny but not shocking considering how much the game had changed.”

That is definitely true. The NFL has become such a passing league that basically every all-time statistic will be shattered in the years to come.

Still, it’s surprising to see Joe Flacco at No. 21 overall, right behind Joe Montana.

Exactly right historicals have lost context over the years — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 18, 2020

Flacco is currently the backup quarterback for the New York Jets. Perhaps he’ll get an opportunity to pass Montana later this season. The Jets are so bad that Flacco could either get a start or get some playing time in a blowout loss.

New York is currently trailing Miami, 24-0, midway through the fourth quarter. The Jets will fall to 0-6 on the season with a loss tonight.